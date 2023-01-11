OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they arrested three individuals who had warrants for their arrest, Jerry Hayse, Kevin Bradshaw and Crystal Thompson.

Jerry Hayse was arrested in Beaver Dam on Apple House Road. Detectives say they were trying to serve an indictment warrant on Hayse and found he was residing at a residence that was not approved by probation and parole. Hayse answered the door and was arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession Controlled Substance (1st Degree), 2nd Offense

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Probation Violation

Next, deputies say they arrested Kevin Bradshaw in Beaver Dam after noticing his ankle monitor was pinging at a residence well known to officials. Reports say a search warrant was served at that residence in 2022 by detectives for illegal narcotics. Additionally, officials say Bradshaw had an active child support warrant.

Undercover detectives say when they knocked on the door, Bradshaw opened the door and introduced himself. Bradshaw was taken into custody along with the owner of the residence, Crystal Thompson who had a few outstanding warrants for drug offenses. Deputies say during the arrest, several grams of methamphetamine were found, along with scales, glass pipes and drug paraphernalia that indicated drug trafficking.

Thompson and Bradshaw were both arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.