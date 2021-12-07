Ohio County man charged with sexual abuse

OHIO COUNTY., Ky. (WEHT) — A Fordsville, Kentucky man is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Department told Eyewitness News 33-year-old Christopher Sanders was arrested Saturday.

Deputies said Sanders is accused of sexually abusing several girls between the ages of 16 and 18.

Investigators said during questioning, Sanders admitted to at least one of the allegations.

Sanders is now facing half a dozen charges including rape.

He is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone with any other information in this investigation to give them a call.

