Ohio County man sentenced for rape of 6-year-old girl

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — In March of 2020, detectives say they began investigating allegations that James A. Sanders, 22, had sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.

After a warrant lead to an arrest last year in July, officials say Sanders has been lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

Friday, James A. Sanders was found guilty of rape, landing him 20 years in prison. The decision comes over twenty months after the investigation initially began.

Police tell us Sanders’ is charged with 1st degree rape of a victim under 12 years of age.