HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A robbery suspect in Ohio County has been arrested, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, deputies responded to a robbery complaint on I-165. The victim stated Jacob Casebier, 46, took cash and property at knife point and forced him to exit the vehicle.

Hartford Police and Ohio County deputies were able to locate the property and the weapon used at Casebier’s residence and took him into custody.

Casebier is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.