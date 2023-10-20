HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – James Lee, one of two inmates that escaped from a Lima, Ohio prison back in May, pleads guilty as part of accepting a plea deal.

Lee was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Lee was convicted in 2021 for burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering and was sentenced to at least 20 years.

Lee along with Bradley Gillespie escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution back in May. Their run ended in Henderson when police identified the stolen car they were driving.

Lee was captured after a foot chase. Gillespie avoided capture, but his body was pulled from the Ohio River five days later.