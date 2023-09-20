HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Old National Bank will be holding their 2nd annual Better Together Volunteer Days event on September 20 and 21.

The Old National Better Together Days is a two-day event of team-focused volunteerism serving non-profit organizations. Employees from across the Old National company will be volunteering in four-hour shifts in the communities where they live and work, with the event being spread out among more that 90 locations in the six states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to Old National, The Better Together Days event allows for the company to say thank you to the communities that they serve. “Serving in our communities really keeps us grounded as a community bank with a mission to give back in the towns and cities we call home,” said Jim Ryan, Old National CEO. “We’re proud of our team members for keeping service at the center of our culture and identity.”