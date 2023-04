HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Old National Bank (ONB) released a statement on Twitter this morning alerting customers that banking centers and Client Care will close early to allow for team members to participate in a prayer vigil for those impacted by Monday’s incident in Louisville.

All ONB banking centers will close at 2:30 p.m. CT/ 3:30 p.m. ET and Client Care will close at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET today.