HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Old National Events Plaza will go cashless starting this weekend.

Evansville’s convention center and entertainment theater will transition to cashless transactions for all food and bar services this weekend.

The move comes on the heels of a major shift in cash-handling policies at venues across the nation during the pandemic. The result of cashless efforts at food service and bar locations has been noticeable.

The Plaza’s general manager, Nick Wallace, talked about the transition .

“We always want to do what’s best for our patrons to enhance their experience while at The Plaza. Many ASM Global properties made the shift to cashless services during the pandemic and have seen significant spikes in positive customer feedback along with drops in wait times. Our team plans to assist guests with alternatives as we make this transition, and we look forward to impressing crowds with our service times,”

Guests may pay for food and beverages with any debit or credit card, along with mobile wallet apps including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and the Cash App. Gift cards from major banks will also be accepted at bar and food service locations.