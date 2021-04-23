Old National Events Plaza holds first concert since March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With Covid shutdowns beginning last March, music fans were forced to face the music.

But on Friday, about 500 people lined up at Old National Events Plaza’s Aiken Theater for its concert comeback. But, there were a few noticeable differences in place.

“One of the biggest changes they’ll see are some of the touchless technologies that we’ve rolled out, we’ll have touchless technologies available at the box office for payment at the concession stand for payment. We’ll also have a touchless ticket kiosks so people can scan their own tickets,” said Old National Events Plaza General Manager, Alexis Berggren.

Seats were sold in pods of two, three, four, and six and are distanced and marked by stickers.

“Protocols are excellent, social distancing, and the whole notion that we have to have pods here,” said concertgoer Bill Adam.

Part of the new protocol was even more of a convenience for fans with the venue introducing pre-ordered concessions.

“So even if somebody is approaching the building and not even inside the door, yet, they can order a beer on their phone and just pick that up at the concession stand. In fact, if you order on the mobile app, you’re going to save a little money on your beers,” said Berggren.

“I was like that’s great, because then you don’t have to wait in line. You can just go pick it up at the mobile center,” said concertgoer Sally Seigfrig.

“It seems like everyone has an iPhone, so you know, why not use it,” said Adam.

And for the staff at Aiken Theater, this concert comeback brought life and energy back to the venue when it needed it most.

“We’re so excited to see the crew this morning to see the stagehands. Yeah, I mean, it feels like we’re headed in the right direction,” said Berggren.

“It’s awesome, it’s our first outing, so we were super excited. We got a babysitter for the first time in a year and a half,” said Seifrig.

(This story was originally published April 23, 2021)