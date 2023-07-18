HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Old National Events Plaza will hold a hiring event today, July 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. welcoming those seeking part-time employment.

During the hiring event, interviews will be conducted across many departments, ranging from culinary team members to security. If selected for hire, applicants should provide the appropriate unexpired identification to complete the I-9 verification form. Hiring will take place on the spot.

Old National Events Plaza is Evansville’s premier convention center and largest live entertainment theatre. It houses a spacious 2,500- seat theatre, 38,000 square-feet of column free exhibit space, a 14,000 square foot ballroom and 12,000 square feet of meeting space.