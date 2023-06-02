HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A former hospital building in Oakland City is getting several new leases on life.

After sitting unoccupied for over 30 years the building will be converted into an urgent care center, a doctor’s office, studio apartments, and possibly a pharmacy.

Mayor James Deffendall says discussions on the building’s future began over 3 years ago when an Arkansas developer showed interest in helping Oakland City revitalize.

The mayor says that the city council has approved these development plans. The studio apartments are expected to be finished later this summer while the urgent care facility should be finished in September.