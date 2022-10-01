MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced US 60 will be closed on October 4 for a small truss removal.

Officials say the implosion of a small 161 foot Steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to reports, this is the first of a four phase plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge.

After the implosion, there will be an inspection before the new bridge reopens to traffic.

The second phase will include demolition of the 360 foot structure and will happen later this month. Phases 3 and 4 will focus on the piers holding up the steel truss spans.

According to transportation officials, the implosion will require a 1000 foot clear radius from the structure and a 1500 foot clear radius for boats and watercrafts on the Green River. Drivers will be stopped outside of the radius while the work is being done and inspected.

Traffic and residents on KY 2243 and KY 1078, and media relations will also be restricted from the 1000 foot radius. Officials say there will also be a temporary 30 minute closure of US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078. The blast will be audible for areas surrounding the zone and possibly a few miles past as well. Area residents, local police, fire and emergency management and local schools have been made aware of this event.

More information can be found here.