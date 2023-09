EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The skies over the old Vanderburgh County Courthouse will light up with the colors celebrating WEHT’s 70th anniversary.

We will celebrate the 70th with a special show hosted by Brad Byrd, airing on ABC 25 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Tonight, for our anniversary, the courthouse will reflect the WEHT colors red, white, and gray.