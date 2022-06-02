HENDERSON, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight incident in Henderson County leaves one person dead and another injured after a car became entangled in downed power lines.

Henderson County coroner Bruce Farmer tells Eyewitness News the incident happened in the 8000 block of Larue Road.

Farmer says the downed power lines could have been a result from Wednesday night’s storms.

Farmer says after the vehicle became entangled, the individuals in the car left the vehicle and one of them came into contact with a hot wire.

Farmer determines the preliminary cause of death is electrocution, however he says an autopsy has yet to be performed.

At least one other person was taken to a local hospital.

Eyewitness News is following this developing story.