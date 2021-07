WHITE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – A man in White County has died after an oil field accident on Monday.

Police say that they received a call just before 11 p.m. from an employee of Consolidated Drilling Services. The caller said that an elevator latch came undone while they were loading oil field pipes into tubs, and a pipe struck an employee.

The employee was identified as Joseph Musgrave, who was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.