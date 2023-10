HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-News coming out of Owensboro. According to OPD, on Wednesday night at around 6 p.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of East Parrish Avenue and Wing Avenue for a collision involving two vehicles.

An injured driver was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. The driver later died as a result of his injuries.

The OPD Accident Reconstruction team is currently investigating the collision.