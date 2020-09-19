One dead in Illinois helicopter crash

RANDOLPH CO, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police responded to a helicopter crash near West Market and Violet Drive in Red Bud at approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to ISP, the crash resulted in the death of the sole male occupant.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on the scene. No further information will be released at this time.

This incident is still being investigated.

(This story was originally published on September 19, 2020)

