One dead in Nebo accident, vehicle overturned more than once into ditch

NEBO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, they responded in Nebo to a single vehicle accident on January 24, where someone was entrapped.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Childers, 77, was stuck at the bottom of a large ditch, unresponsive. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle was traveling east on Rose Creek Road when for an unknown reason it crossed the road and went off of the road. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle made impact with the far side of an embankment and continued down the ditch before hitting a rock culvert. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says the truck overturned an unknown amount of times during the accident.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says Childers was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner. The Madisonville Police Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, Manitou Fire Department, and Medical Center Ambulance Service assisted at the scene, The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says.