JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road.

“One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper Volunteer Fire Department arrived quickly, were able to extinguish the vehicle fire.”

The incident, involving a passenger vehicle and a propane tanker truck, occurred shortly before Noon Eastern time on Friday. Chief Schmitt says the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubois County coroner. The driver of the tanker was transported to a hospital via passenger vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.

“Just an unfortunate incident and hopefully we’ll be able to determine what exactly happened,” says Chief Schmitt.

Officers with the Jasper Police and Fire Departments, along with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police were on hand to control the scene. While the cause was not immediately known, Chief Schmitt says drivers should always remain alert.

“Just any time people drive, we want them to be vigilant,” says Chief Schmitt. “We want them to be aware, obey the traffic laws, and make sure they’re driving carefully.”