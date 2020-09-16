One dead, one missing in Orange Beach after Hurricane Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead and another is missing after Hurricane Sally.

Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes says a man was killed and a woman is missing in the north side of the Back Bay area. Grimes said it appears to be water-related as a result of Hurricane Sally.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more details are available.

