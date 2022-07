OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro firefighters said no one was hurt in an early morning fire on Sunday, thanks to a working smoke detector.

Crews were sent to the fire around 3:30 on Whitetail Court.

Firefighters said the homeowner was woken up by the smoke detector and was able to make it out of the home safely.

According to firefighters, one dog was resuscitated at the scene.

Firefighters want to remind people that smoke detectors save lives.