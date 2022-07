JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Has the summer heat got you down? The Jasper Fire Department is here to help! The department will be having a cookout in Jaycee Park on July 15 at 11 a.m. for kids ages 6-14.

The lunch will include hamburgers, chips and a drink. All participants will also be granted admission to the Jasper Municipal Pool at 12p.m. to cool off after the picnic.

Find out more information here.