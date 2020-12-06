One in custody after Taco Bell burglarized

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police are investigating Saturday night after a burglary at a Taco Bell.

Officers say they were called to 21 Madisonville Square Avenue around 5 p.m., on reports a man stole a cash register from the restaurant.

Following a short search for the suspect, officers say they took 39-year-old Heath Baldwin into custody after they found him in his vehicle with the cash register.

He’s now facing burglary charges.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)