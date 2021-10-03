One person displaced after accidental fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One person is temporarily displaced after a house fire in Evansville Saturday.

Firefighters were sent to the 5100 block of Graham Avenue after neighbors found the back deck on fire.

We’re told it took about 5 minutes to get the fire out.

The homeowner was not there at the time and no one was hurt.

Investigators said it was an accidental electrical fire.

Firefighters said there was extensive damage to the deck and exterior back wall of the home. There was also heavy smoke damage to a bedroom.