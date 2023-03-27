HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has been injured after a crash in Daviess County.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a moped was hit by an SUV on the Wendell Ford Expressway. Investigators say both vehicles were headed west on the expressway when the crash occurred.

The driver of the moped was treated at the scene and then transported to an Owensboro hospital. There is no word on her condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will bring updates as additional details become available.