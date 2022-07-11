DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after an accident on Highway 60 in Maceo on Monday.
Deputies said a Calhoun man lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on.
The man was seriously injured and flown to a hospital.
A Grandview, Indiana woman in the other vehicle died on the scene, according to a news release.
All lanes of Highway 60 were shut down for about 2 and a half hours.
Deputies said both people were wearing their seatbelts and they do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
Authorities are still investigating.