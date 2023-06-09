HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville and 75 team members from OneMain Financial will participate in the 11th annual neighborhood clean-up in the surrounding blocks of 700 Bellemeade Avenue on Friday June 9.

The clean-up event will kick off with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winecke at 11 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 700 Bellemeade Avenue. Club members and OneMain team members will spend about 45 minutes walking in small groups in the neighborhood surrounding the club to pick up trash. The event will end with a lunch for Club members, staff and volunteers courtesy of OneMain Financial. All participants in the clean-up event will also receive a signature t-shirt.

“This neighborhood clean-up remains a valuable way for our members to help beautify and create litter-free spaces for our community to enjoy,” Says Executive Director, Ron Ryan. “This annual event helps us continue promoting volunteerism and community engagement to members of all ages and reinforces our core value of good character & leadership.”

OneMain Financial also partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville for the financial literacy program, Money Matters.