EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Weeks into the national baby formula shortage, parents are getting desperate and are searching far and wide for anything they can get their hands on. The Better Business Bureau released an article that said online scammers have started to prey on these parents by posting fake ads on Facebook and other websites pretending to sell extra baby formula. They apparently take online payments and then never send out any formula.

Oana Schneider with the Tri-State Better Business Bureau said that this scam is happening right here and affecting local people.

According to the article, the Better Business Bureau has some suggestions:

Signs of a potential online purchase scam include:

Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org.

No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence, or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.

Misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.

The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.

Check out the website before making a purchase:

Visit BBB.org to check a business’s rating and BBB accreditation status. Impostors have been known to copy the BBB seal. If it is real, clicking on the seal will lead to the company’s BBB profile on BBB.org – check the domain of the URL.

– check the domain of the URL. Conduct an internet search with the company name and the word “scam.” This may locate other complaints about the site.

Make a note of the website where the order is placed. Take a screenshot of the item ordered, in case the website disappears, or a different item is received in the mail than what was advertised.

Credit cards often provide more protection against fraud than other payment methods.

Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites.

Report suspected online shopping fraud to:

Better Business Bureau - file a complaint at BBB.org or report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker.

- file a complaint at BBB.org or report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - file a complaint at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

- file a complaint at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help. National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center – report intellectual property and counterfeiting violations to iprcenter.gov/referral/view.

– report intellectual property and counterfeiting violations to iprcenter.gov/referral/view. Internet Crime Complaint enter (IC3) – file a complaint at ic3.gov/complaint.

– file a complaint at ic3.gov/complaint. Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre - file a report at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

- file a report at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501. Facebook – report ads that violate Facebooks policies by clicking the *** next to an ad to go to facebook.com/business/help.

– report ads that violate Facebooks policies by clicking the *** next to an ad to go to facebook.com/business/help. Instagram – report copyright infringement or other policy violations at help.instagram.com.

– report copyright infringement or other policy violations at help.instagram.com. Amazon – report suspicious activities and webpages at Amazon.com.

– report suspicious activities and webpages at Amazon.com. Google – report scams at Google.com.

– report scams at Google.com. PayPal – call (888) 221-1161 to speak with a live person instead of using an automated system if you receive an item that is not as advertised.

– call (888) 221-1161 to speak with a live person instead of using an automated system if you receive an item that is not as advertised. Credit card company - Call the phone number on the back of the credit card to report the fraud and request a refund.

