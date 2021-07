OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Owensboro said a 9-year-old girl was found not breathing in Combest Pool and was sent to the hospital.

Police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

We’re told lifeguards gave the girl CPR.

She was taken to a local hospital before being taken to Louisville.

Police said this does not appear to be life-threatening.