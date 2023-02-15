OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEHT) – After searching for nearly a week, police have arrested the man wanted in McLean County for murder.

According to the Daviess County Jail’s website, 18-year-old William Arant was arrested by Owensboro Police early Wednesday morning and was booked into the jail just after 5 a.m. The website says he faces burglary and murder charges and is being held without bond.

Police named Arant as the suspect in connection to the shooting and killing of Steven Powell in Calhoun on February 9.