OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro police are asking for your help, after a shooting near Orchard Street left a woman dead.

Police say they found a 41-year-old woman with a gun shot wound, in the 500 block of Orchard Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The shooting is still under investigation , as police examine evidence and search for the shooter.

“We wanna thank the public for their tips that they have provided so far with information, we wanna continue to ask the public to reach out if you have any information or any security camera footage related to this crime,” says Dylan Evans of the Owensboro Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the Owensboro Police Department directly.

OPD says you can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Owensboro Crime Stoppers.