OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department announces its basic law enforcement training academy will open in the spring of 2024.

Officials say the 5,000 square foot academy will be located near Hillbridge road.

They say officers will have access to a simulator, classrooms, offices and a fitness area.

OPD will be able to host up to 20 recruits for their 20-week training. They say those recruits will receive training in patrol procedures, criminal law and tactical response.

“About 2 years ago, we started losing applicants to other cities in the state. They have their own academy, and they were applying at those cities due to the fact that they weren’t having to travel,” says Officer Michael Nichols at the Owensboro Police Department.

Officer Nichols says the Department of Criminal Justice training takes place in Richmond, Ky.

Becoming a law enforcement basic training academy means new officers will no longer have to travel 3 hours away.