OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Narcotics Officers Association has named Kristen Dirickson as the Western Kentucky Narcotics Officer of the Year.

Dirickson has been an officer for 6 years, and 3 years ago, was selected for the Street Crimes unit.

Lieutenant Chris Green says Dirickson started as a patrol officer for OPD. Now, she is also a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“She’s got a tremendous drive and motivation. She is extremely intelligent, articulate, really understands things and not mention she has the ability to just adapt on the fly. She can change to whatever’s needed almost in an instant,” said Green.

Most cases worked on by the investigations unit are considered to be long-term cases.

Officials say the street crimes unit sees about 100 cases per year.