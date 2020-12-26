OPD: Hospital placed on temporary lockdown, no credible threat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police officials say Owensboro Health Regional Hospital was placed on a temporary lockdown Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the hospital initiated the lockdown around 11:15 a.m.

Officer Andrew Boggess said a disgruntled family member was upset with how one of their relatives was being treated and then made the threat.

Police say the threat was determined not the be credible and lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)