Owensboro Police investigating shooting on Elm Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Monday, Nov. 29 around 5:43 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the 700 Block of Elm Street on a report of a shooting.

According to police reports, a male adult was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Officials believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Detectives say they are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.