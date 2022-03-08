OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Police reveal results of a survey on the city’s current curfew for juveniles.

The survey showed 57% of respondents want the curfew kept as is, with 43% either wanting it changed or don’t want a curfew altogether.

The results were presented to city commissioners during Tuesday’s work session. It happens as some residents wanted a change in the city’s current curfew, which now stands as juveniles must be home by 1:00 AM. Mayor Tom Watson says he doesn’t think the city’s curfew will be changed at this time, citing studies showing time changes don’t make much of a difference in deterring juvenile crime.

“It’s obvious that the studies I read, and the numbers I looked through, that changing the times don’t make much of a difference,” he said. “I go back to what I read and heard before that if you’ve got a juvenile out, and he’s got a gun, do you really think he cares what time it is?”

As for those who wanted it changed, 26% wanted it moved up to 11:00 PM. 27% of those who wanted it changed preferred no curfew at all.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2022)