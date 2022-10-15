OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested Xavier Boone,36, of Owensboro and Michael Carter,48, of Owensboro after responding to a shooting call at 6 p.m. on Friday night in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.

Xavier Boone was charged with:

Unlawful Imprisonment (1st Degree)

Assault (2nd Degree)

Michael Carter was charged with:

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree

Assault (2nd Degree)

Wanton Endangerment (1st Degree)

Failure to Appear

Assault (4th Degree, Domestic Violence)

Officers on the scene say there had been an altercation between an adult male victim and two suspects. Reports say the victim had been forcibly held inside the residence, struck multiple times in the head with a pipe and had a firearm discharged multiple times in his direction before fleeing from the residence.

OPD says multiple people exited the house when officers arrived, but others including the two suspects, Xavier Boone and Michael Carter, remained inside. The unidentified victim suffered multiple head injuries and was treated by American Medical Response.

According to the authorities, the Owensboro Police Department Emergency Response Team Crisis Negotiation Unit and Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene. Officers say there were several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact the people in the house before a search warrant was obtained.

Reports say the Emergency Response Team began implementing procedures of Armed Barricaded Subject which caused some people to exit the house, but Boone and Carter stayed inside. Police say additional procedures were implemented which caused Carter to exit the resident unarmed and he was taken into custody.

According to police reports, officers made brief contact with Boone who refused to come out or talk to officers. OPD says the Emergency Response Team entered the residence and took Boone into custody.