HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Open Enrollment is set to begin for those seeking health and dental coverage today, November 1, in Kentucky.

Those who do not have coverage through another source such as an employer or Medicaid can start shopping and enrolling on the state-based marketplace, kynect. All plans offered on kynect cover 10 essential health benefits, as well as certain preventative services at no cost. kynect also prohibits plans from dropping people or increasing premiums because of health issues.

To learn more about kynect, or to sign up for open enrollment, visit the website at kynect.ky.gov.