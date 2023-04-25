HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A trio of local business and groups is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting for a new extension of their partnership.

The combination of the Evansville Rescue Mission, Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors, and Shetler Moving & Storage are putting on the event to celebrate Four Corners which will sell furniture that the realtors and their clients no longer need.

Proceeds from the sold furniture will go to help the Evansville Rescue Mission with their many charitable projects. Those programs include funding meals and their new shelters for women and children.

The open house is on April Friday 28, the event is set to start at 10 a.m.. There will be door prizes and catering by Mission Grounds.