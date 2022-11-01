POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted on multiple charges related to dealing methamphetamine in Posey County.

Reports say Dawn Marie Davis, 53, was sentenced in the Posey Circuit Court by Judge Craig Goedde for multiple Felonies including Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony) and Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony).

Pursuant to her guilty plea according to court officials, Davis admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover confidential informant in February and March of 2022.

“Without question, drug addiction has a devastating impact on our community and families within our community,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Ms. Davis has been part of this problem, and I’m glad she was held accountable for her actions. I’m grateful for the thorough investigation conducted by our Drug Task Force – (Posey County Prosecutor’s Office) Investigator Kenneth Rose, (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Dustin Seitz, and (Mt. Vernon Police Department) Detective Karlee Eickhoff. Their efforts resulted in a twice-convicted drug dealer being removed from Posey County for a significant period of time.

Police say Davis was arrested with 13 other drug offenders on April 14 as a result of ” Operation Bryan” Reports say the operation was an undercover drug investigation started in August of 2021 by the Posey County Drug Task Force. Davis has remained in Posey County Jail since being arrested.

According to the authorities, Davis faced a maximum of 16 years in prison at her sentencing. Court officials say evidence was presented at Davis’s sentencing regarding her prior federal conviction in 2014 for Conspiracy to Manufacture and Possess with Intent to Distribute a Substance Containing Methamphetamine.

Police say Davis will be transported to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve her sentence.