HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Henderson Police Department has an update on Operation Short Circuit, which they originally announced in February.

The police have provided a list of names and the charges that they face.

• Chance Morton (34 Years old from Owensboro, Kentucky) – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

• George James (52 Years old from Hawesville, Kentucky) – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

• Desmond Morton (38 Years old from Owensboro, Kentucky) –Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribute of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

• Morgan Anderson (36 Years old from Owensboro, Kentucky) –Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

• William Simmons (49 Years old from Owensboro, Kentucky) – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

• Johnny Albury (55 Years old from Owensboro, Kentucky) – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

• Ellis Parker (64 Years old from Owensboro Kentucky) – Conspiracy to

Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

In addition to those names, men from Maryland, Florida, and Georgia have all been charged. Operation Short Circuit was executed over multiple states and included the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and multiple firearms.