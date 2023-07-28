HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 50th annual Dust Bowl tipped off this week, and Owensboro Public Schools is having a night at the Dust Bowl to connect with families and students ahead of the new school year.

Owensboro Public Schools night at the Dust Bowl will be Friday July 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Representatives from the district will be on-site to hand out free backpacks and school supplies to help ready students for the new school year. They will also be sharing information with families about online registration, communication tools and more.

This year’s Dust Bowl tournament in Owensboro is being held from July 21 to July 29. There is still time to watch great basketball games, hear music and interact with exhibitors and vendors. The Dust Bowl is free and open to the public, and taking place at Kendall-Perkins Park in Owensboro.