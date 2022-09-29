ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department got a call about a woman shot on South County Road in Paoli on September 25. Orange County officers and Indiana State Police deputies responded to the call.

When they got to the scene, they spoke to Tyler Cooper, of Paoli, who told police he had fired a high-powered rifle in his backyard and may have hit his neighbor.

ISP detectives say his neighbor, Tammy Schneider, of Paoli, was shot in the abdomen with a .300 Winchester Magnum round. Police say Schneider was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to the authorities, the investigation revealed enough probable cause to arrest Cooper for Criminal Recklessness with a firearm (Level 5 Felony) and Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony).

Cooper was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.