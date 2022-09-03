FLORENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Evansville Otters were scheduled to play in Florence tonight, that game has been postponed.

Initially, weather had pushed the game back several times, but Mother Nature had other plans. The Florence Y’alls were first to announce the games had been cancelled later that night.

The Otters say they are set for a 1:00 p.m. ET first pitch Sunday for a doubleheader with Florence. According to team officials, both games will be 7-inning contests.

