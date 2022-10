Popcorn is sold from the concession stand (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced what movie will close off their Outdoor Movie nights for the season on Tuesday.

Hotel Transylvania will be played on October 29 at 7-9 p.m. at the First United Bank and Trust Plaza. Officials invite people to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their imaginations as they delve into a world of marvelous monsters and magic.

There will also be free popcorn and drinks available. More information can be found here.