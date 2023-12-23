EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Pleasant weather this December is creating the perfect environment for Easterseals’s Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.

“Have more cars just means we are raising more money,” says Sara McKeehan, the Coordinator of Fundraising and Donor Relations at Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

McKeehan says they have already had 10 thousand cards drive through the light display, with more expected over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Traffic is just coming through like crazy. There is no ice or snow to worry about,” McKeehan says.

The display had to shut down for the third time in the event’s history last year due to severe weather. This December has been relatively mild. Easterseals says this, combined with their 18 new displays is leading to a better turnout.

“Electricians were able to get things up quickly,” McKeehan says.

The display is open from 5 to 10 pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. More information about Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights can be found here