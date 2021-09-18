Over 10,000 TSA workers have had COVID-19: Which airports saw the most cases?

The TSA recorded its 10,000th case during the first week of September, a representative for the agency said. As of Friday, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees had risen to 10,243. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(NEXSTAR) – The Transportation Security Administration has officially recorded more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 among its employees since the beginning of the pandemic.

The TSA recorded its 10,000th case during the first week of September, a representative for the agency said. As of Friday, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees had risen to 10,243.

Of those total cases, the TSA recorded 27 deaths, not counting two deaths among screening contractors. Most of the remaining workers who had been infected — 9,728 employees — had already recovered, according to the TSA.

Still, 515 employees were said to be suffering from active COVID-19 infections as of Friday. Per the TSA’s current policy, employees with active infections are placed on paid administrative leave while they recover.

In addition to providing its overall tally of COVID-19 infections, the TSA has listed every U.S. airport where an infected employee was stationed, and whether they worked in a screening or non-screening capacity. The agency also included the date of each airport’s most recent case.

As of Sept. 17, the U.S. airports with the highest number of recorded cases among TSA employees included:

Miami International Airport (MIA): 513 total cases Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 452 total cases John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City: 440 total cases Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 370 total cases Orlando International Airport (MCO): 356 total cases Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): 355 total cases Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): 341 Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 333 total cases Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 279 total cases McCarran International/Las Vegas Airport (LAS): 257 total cases

A complete list of the airports where TSA has recorded an infection among workers can he found at the agency’s website.

Being a federal agency, the TSA is required to mandate that all workers be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22, per an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month. The TSA has also continued to urge employees to get their shots, most recently in a statement issued on the passing of Robert Logan, Jr., a TSA officer at Boise Air Terminal (BOI) in Idaho who became the latest employee to die of COVID-19.

“The 27th employee to pass away following a COVID-19 illness, he will be fondly remembered for his dedication to the transportation security mission and greatly missed by his colleagues,” the agency wrote.

“TSA continues to urge all employees to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidance, including face mask recommendations. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Logan’s family, friends and colleagues.”