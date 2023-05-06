HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police were called on April 17 for a theft that reportedly occurred at Kohl’s on 201 N. Burkhardt Road.

According to a police report, loss prevention spoke with officers and told them an unidentified male came into the store and went to the jewelry counter and the cut the security tie to the jewelry spinner.

The male then left and returned a short time later, grabbed the spinner and left.

Officers say total amount taken was $12,600, and loss prevention could not see the suspect’s vehicle, believing it was parked in the rear of the building where cameras were not placed.

Officers were given pictures of the suspect, video footage and detailed list of everything taken.