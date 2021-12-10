Overnight Evansville apartment fire collapses roof

Evansville, Ind. (WEH) — Evansville firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Parrett Street overnight Friday for reports of a fire at a two-story brick house.

When crews arrived shortly after one a.m., they learned no one was staying in the home converted into apartments and flames were shooting through the roof.

EFD tells Eyewitness News the roof eventually collapsed.

Both apartments were vacant at the time of the fire.

It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control and crews remained on scene to control hotspots.

A neighboring home did receive damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.