HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Law enforcement in multiple counties were placed on alert overnight after a police chase in Daviess County.

The chase began in Owensboro around 2:00 this morning, and at one point went along the Audubon Parkway before ending up on the Henderson Strip at a high rate of speed. Dispatchers in Henderson and Vanderburgh County told Eyewitness News that they were alerted to the situation, but did not engage the suspect’s vehicle.

Daviess County officials reportedly discontinued the pursuit at the Indiana State Line, and we are working to get details as to what led to the pursuit.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.